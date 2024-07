A Boone County jury convicted an Ashland man Thursday afternoon of manslaughter in the stabbing death of his co-worker. 22-year-old Robin Morales-Sanchez was found guilty in the death of 47-year-old Moises Hernandez-Sanchez at an Ashland home in 2021. Both were employees at Jose Jalapeno’s restaurant in Ashland. Defense attorney’s argued self defense. Sentencing was set for Aug. 10.