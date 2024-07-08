Massive I-70 project between Columbia and Kingdom City to start today, weather permitting

You’ll notice road crews and heavy construction equipment today and tonight east of Columbia, as the $405-million to rebuild and six-lane I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City begins.

The work is weather permitting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says they’re starting work today on I-70 between mile markers 137 and 144, east of Columbia. MoDOT says you’ll see nightly single-lane closures in that area of I-70 in each direction, Mondays through Saturdays. Lane closures will begin at 7 each evening and continue until 6 am the next morning.

State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield) is urging you to be patient, telling 939 the Eagle that it will be a win-win when it’s completed. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells 939 the Eagle that I-70’s current condition in Missouri is dangerous.