Massive I-70 project between Columbia and Kingdom City to start today, weather permitting

State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe joined Missouri Governor Mike Parson for the I-70 groundbreaking ceremony in Columbia (June 13, 2024 photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

You’ll notice road crews and heavy construction equipment today and tonight east of Columbia, as the $405-million to rebuild and six-lane I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City begins.

The work is weather permitting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says they’re starting work today on I-70 between mile markers 137 and 144, east of Columbia. MoDOT says you’ll see nightly single-lane closures in that area of I-70 in each direction, Mondays through Saturdays. Lane closures will begin at 7 each evening and continue until 6 am the next morning.

State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield) is urging you to be patient, telling 939 the Eagle that it will be a win-win when it’s completed. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells 939 the Eagle that I-70’s current condition in Missouri is dangerous.

