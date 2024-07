Questions are being asked about why the Secret Service didn’t take out the man armed with a rifle at the weekend Trump rally before he was able to shoot and graze the former President. Tim Tinnin served on the personal protection details for the Governor and the SWAT Team before retiring from the Missouri Highway Patrol. He says there was a police officer who spotted the gunman …

The shooter was less than 150 – yards away when he shot at Donald Trump, hitting him and others in the crowd.