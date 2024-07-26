State Rep. Adam Schwadron (R-St. Charles) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Rep. Adam Schwadron (R-St. Charles) is one of eight candidates seeking Missouri’s GOP nomination for secretary of state. Incumbent Jay Ashcroft (R) is running for governor. Four of the primary candidates are current lawmakers, including Schwadron. He joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, and tells listeners he’s been pounding the pavement on the campaign. Representative Schwadron was in southwest Missouri’s McDonald County on Thursday and is in Greene County today. He is advocating for a ballot measure that would change one word in the Missouri Constitution. Representative Schwadron tells listeners that some non-citizens have been registered to vote, including through the federal Motor Voter bill. It’s officially known as the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 and was signed into law by then-President Bill Clinton (D). Missouri House Republicans have been advocating for legislation asking voters to ban non-citizens from voting, but Democrats like former State Rep. Chris Kelly (D-Columbia) say the law already prohibits this. Former Representative Kelly notes the Missouri Constitution says voters must be citizens. But Representative Schwadron says it reads that all citizens are eligible to vote. He wants that changed to read that only citizens are eligible to vote. He wants to change the word “all” to “only” and is optimistic you’ll be voting on the ballot measure in November across Missouri: