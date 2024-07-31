State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Shelbina) discusses Missouri GOP gubernatorial bid on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Nine Republicans are seeking Missouri’s GOP gubernatorial nomination next week. Incumbent Governor Mike Parson (R) is not running again. One of the nine is state Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” Senator Eigel tells listeners that Missouri should eliminate personal property taxes and the state income tax, and must cut the tax burden. Senator Eigel also tells listeners that he will unite the Missouri Republican Party, if he’s elected. The “Missouri Independent” is reporting that a political action committee connected to Missouri Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin (R-Shelbina) is working to stop Senator Eigel from becoming governor. The “Independent” says the NEMO Leadership PAC, which was created to support O’Laughlin, contributed $100,000 on July 5 to the Great Northwest PAC, which supports state Sen. Rusty Black (R-Chillicothe). The newspaper says that four days later, Great Northwest PAC purchased six direct mail pieces targeting Senator Eigel, at a cost of $100,000. Senator Eigel tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that that money should have been used to help GOP state senate candidates in the general election. Senator Eigel also criticized his two main GOP rivals, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, during the live interview: