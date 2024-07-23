Step up to the plate — and donate! With KWOS and the Cardinals

Cardinals Blood Drive | Jefferson City | July 23rd

July 23 @ 5:30 am – 6:00 pm

Step up to the plate, donate, and help save a life.

KWOS, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the American Red Cross invite you to donate blood and help give the gift of life during the St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. You’re invited to donate blood on Tuesday, July 23rd from 12 PM to 6 PM at the Firley YMCA‘s Gym in Jefferson City. There is an urgent need for donors and you can help!

If you come by and donate, we’ll hook you up with a special edition Cards t-shirt, Ice Cream Factory goodies and Chick Fil-A coupons!

You can go to Redcross.org and sign up to donate!