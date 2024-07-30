U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) joins us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) in unopposed in next week’s GOP primary as he seeks a second term on Capitol Hill. West-central Missouri’s sprawling Fourth congressional district includes Columbia north of Broadway, Centralia, Hallsville, Sturgeon, Sedalia, Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood. Two Democrats are seeking the seat: Jeanette Cass of Niangua and Mike McCaffree of Nevada. Congressman Alford will face the winner of August’s Cass-McCaffree primary in November. Congressman Alford has endorsed Lieutenant Gov. Mike Kehoe in Missouri’s August GOP gubernatorial primary, saying “Missouri needs Mike Kehoe.” Congressman Alford describes Mr. Kehoe as a visionary job creator with the courage and conviction to get things done for Missourians. Congressman Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he respects Republican voters who support both Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and State Sen. William Eigel (R-Weldon Spring). As for east-central Missouri’s third congressional district, Congressman Alford tells listeners that he is NOT making an endorsement in that primary. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) is retiring. Congressman Alford tells listeners that he’s met personally with both former State Sens. Kurt Schaefer (R-Columbia) and Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis) and is impressed with both of them. Congressman Alford says he’s introduced both Schaefer and Onder to House GOP leaders and describes the August GOP primary in the third as “a battle of ideas”: