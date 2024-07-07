UPDATE: Additional Red Cross volunteer leaves Jefferson City for Texas as Beryl approaches

CNN is reporting that Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to make landfall in Texas early Monday. Texas’ lieutenant governor is warning residents to not underestimate it.

The American Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained disaster responders from across the nation and sent disaster relief supplies in preparation for Beryl. American Red Cross employees from Missouri and Arkansas have been in Texas ahead of the storm, to provide help. Another Red Cross volunteer left Jefferson City Sunday for Texas, driving an emergency response vehicle (ERV) to support the response. The Red Cross also has volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas assisting with floods in Iowa and Florida and with the wildfires in New Mexico.

You can visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make a donation.