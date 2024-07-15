UPDATE: Charges pending against suspect in deadly Jefferson City hit-and-run

Jefferson City Police have arrested a 20-year-old male for this morning’s deadly hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a bicycle along Highway 50, near Red Lobster.

Jefferson City Police are seeking involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and other charges against the suspect. Police also say the suspect did not have a valid driver’s license. JCPD Captain Dave Williams says a 911 call came in at about 6:25 this morning about a person unresponsive near the roadway. Jefferson City Police have identified the victim as 50-year-old John Brummit. Authorities say Mr. Brummit was homeless and has been living in the area.

Police are thanking the community for locating the damaged vehicle that led to the suspect’s arrest.