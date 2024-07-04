UPDATE: Columbia’s 72nd annual Fourth of July fireworks display to proceed

Columbia’s Fourth of July fire in the sky fireworks display is a go for tonight, according to city spokeswoman Sydney Olsen.

Columbia’s Parks and Recreation department met this morning to review the National Weather Service’s (NWS) latest forecast models. Parks and Recreation officials were concerned about earlier forecast models that showed a much better chance of severe weather. The latest models show that the severe weather threat has moved much further to the south and southeast of Columbia, including towns like Rolla and Cape Girardeau.

Columbia’s fire in the sky activities will begin at 6:30 pm with children’s activities, food trucks and entertainment. The fireworks display is scheduled to start at 9:15.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the severe weather threat has moved south to areas like Rolla. But he can’t rule out a possible storm or two in Columbia and Jefferson City. the area. Lightning would be the primary threat with any storm.

Columbia and mid-Missouri received more heavy rain overnight, postponing Ashland’s Fourth of July parade until July 20. The NWS issued flash flood warnings this morning for Boone, Cooper, Howard and Pettis counties, due to heavy rain. Those warnings have expired. Several listeners in Columbia report receiving about ten inches of rain in the past two days, while 939 the Eagle’s Doug Groff reports more than seven inches of rain in a 24-hour period in Harrisburg. 939 the Eagle listener Colleen in Boonville has received more than seven inches of rain in two days, while listener John Darby of Hallsville says he’s received at least ten inches of rain since July 1, including almost three inches overnight and this morning.