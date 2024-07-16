UPDATE: Judge describes suspect in Jefferson City hit-and-run as a danger to the community

A Cole County judge has denied bond for a Jefferson City man charged in that deadly hit-and-run collision involving a bicycle near Highway 50 and Red Lobster, describing the suspect as a danger to the community.

The Jefferson City Police Department’s two-page probable cause statement says 23-year-old Diego Popp “does not currently have legal status to be in the United States.” Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged Popp with two felonies: involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

JCPD’s probable cause statement quotes Popp as admitting he was intoxicated at the time of the crash and that it was not safe for him to have been driving. Court documents say Popp does not have a valid driver’s license.

JCPD identifies the victim as 50-year-old John Brummit. Authorities say Mr. Brummit was homeless and has been living in the area. JCPD’s probable cause statement says the incident happened at about 11:15 on Sunday evening and that Popp was driving westbound on Highway 50 and ran off the road and struck the victim who was riding the bicycle on the highway shoulder.