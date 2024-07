What would a Harris presidency mean for Missouri energy costs?

Are you ready for windmills and solar farms on every acre of Mid – Missouri farmland? How about $10 – a gallon gasoline? It’s also a safe bet a Kamala Harris administration would have no stomach for expanding the Callaway Nuclear Plant …

Larry Behrens with ‘Power the Future’ says Harris is all about the climate change crowd …

Behrens adds that her opposition of a return to fracking could continue to drive U-S energy costs sky high.