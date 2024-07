Are the Pro – Palestinian protesters going to try to keep you from voting? Some groups are threatening to block access to the polls on election day …

That’s Secretary of State candidate State Rep. Adam Schwadron. Those same protestors scuffled with supporters who tried to get into a Jefferson City Pro – Israel rally back in February.

Both Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft say they were accosted as they tried to work their way through the crowd.