A hot night for firefighters in California MO

A 9 – year old is getting credit for saving his family from a California Missouri house fire.

Crews were called out around 10 p.m. on Monday for a house fire on East Mulberry Street.

Firefighters spent hours on the scene battling the blaze and several had to be treated for heat related issues.

The 9 – year old alerted the family who got out safely.

A dog was saved from the fire.