Agriculture is main theme at the Missouri state fair in Sedalia; Foreigner performs tonight

Missouri Governor Mike Parson helps present a proclamation to the beef house in Sedalia on August 10, 2023. The beef house is operated by the Columbia-based Missouri Cattlemen’s Association (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

The Missouri state fair opens this morning in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. It is Mizzou Day, so you’ll see a lot of Columbia residents at the fair.

Governor Mike Parson and state department of agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn will be at the 11 am ceremony near the agriculture building. The opening day parade is at 6 pm on Missouri state fair boulevard. You’ll see the Budweiser Clydesdales at the opening day parade.

Foreigner is performing tonight at 7:30.

The Missouri state fair’s main emphasis is on agriculture, and Governor Parson will be visiting cattle barns and meeting exhibitors today. He’ll also meet with volunteer firefighters at the state fair fire department and will visit the popular pork place and beef house. The air-conditioned pork place and beef house are operated by the Columbia-based Missouri Pork and Missouri Cattlemen’s Associations.

