Are Missouri state worker jobs safe after the election?

Do you work for state government? Should be worried  about your job when the new Governor takes over in January? We asked both GOP candidates Senator Bill Eigel and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft that question. Ashcroft said state government managed to operate with fewer staff during Covid  …

Senator Eigel says he would first concentrate on eliminating the 5 – to – 7000 vacant state jobs.

Next we’ll put the ‘company town’ question to Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe. The three are the front runners in the GOP Governor primary.

