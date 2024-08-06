(AUDIO): Cole County clerk Steve Korsmeyer discusses primary on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Cole County’s clerk is forecasting a 35 percent voter turnout for today’s primary. Most of Cole County’s elected positions are unopposed today, but there is a contested race for assessor. Cole County clerk Steve Korsmeyer joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that some polling places are slow this morning, while others are busy. Clerk Korsmeyer indicates the air conditioning went out at the Miller performing arts center in Jefferson City, but that’s been repaired. He also reminds you that this is a primary election, which means you have to pick a party: