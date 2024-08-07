(AUDIO): Former State Sen. Bob Onder appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Former State Sen. Bob Onder (R) captured 47 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s seven-way GOP primary to try to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) on Capitol Hill. Mr. Onder received about 49,000 votes, defeating former State Sen. Kurt Schafer (R-Columbia) by about 10,000 votes. The district includes Columbia south of Broadway, Jefferson City, Ashland, Fulton, Boonville, California, Kingdom City, Wentzville and O’Fallon. Congressman Luetkemeyer taped a radio ad before the election saying former Senator Onder does not live in Missouri’s third congressional district. That is correct; Missouri’s congressional boundaries are redrawn every ten years and Onder’s current home is just outside the third district in Augusta. That’s in St. Charles County. Senator Onder tells listeners that he’s lived in the 3rd district for 24 of the last 25 years and that he and his wife are currently working with a realtor and will move. He can run but would have to move. He also says that if he defeats Democratic nominee Bethany Mann of Wentzville in November, he hopes to be able to serve on the U.S. House Ways and Means and the House Education and Workforce committees: