(AUDIO): It’s Farm Bureau day at the Missouri state fair; groundbreaking for new indoor arena is Thursday

Today is Missouri Farm Bureau/farm family day at the state fair in Sedalia.

You can get a $1 off gate admission at your county farm bureau offices. Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn is also inviting you to Thursday morning’s groundbreaking ceremony for the state fair’s new indoor arena. Director Chinn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”:



“It’s going to be an enclosed facility, it’s going to be climate controlled. We’re going to be able to host events there year-round. We are very excited about that,” Chinn tells listeners.

Thursday morning’s groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10 am, following the governor’s ham breakfast. State fair director Jason Moore and Office of Administration (OA) commissioner Ken Zellers will join Governor Parson and Director Chinn at the groundbreaking. Members of Missouri’s congressional delegation and state lawmakers in both parties are expected to attend Thursday’s ceremony:

“We invite all of our federal delegation to join as well. It’s a great time. It’s been decades since we’ve had a new arena built on the state fairgrounds, so we couldn’t be more excited,” says Chinn.

As for today, there are free tram rides for all ages, sponsored by the Jefferson City-based Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council and the soy checkoff. There will also be blacksmith demonstrations today from 9 am until 7 pm.

