(AUDIO): Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater discusses election, conference center on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Cole County’s clerk is forecasting a 35 percent voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary. That number disappoints Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater, who wants to see a higher turnout. Mayor Fitzwater describes Tuesday’s election as a critical election for the state of Missouri. Mayor Fitzwater joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” and praises Cole County clerk Steve Korsmeyer for his efforts. The mayor also praises Cole County’s Democratic and Republican election judges for their hard work and long hours on election day. Mayor Fitzwater also discussed the proposed conference center and hotel in downtown Jefferson City, saying the project is on track and that they’re currently in the design phase. Mayor Fitzwater says the hotel would have 250 rooms and that the hotel/conference center would have 800 parking spots. Mayor Fitzwater admits there are skeptics who have concerns. The conference center issue in Jefferson City has been discussed for about three decades: