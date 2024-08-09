(AUDIO): Missouri Agriculture director Chris Chinn discusses state fair in Sedalia on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Today is day two of the Missouri state fair in Sedalia. It’s Missouri Department of Conservation day in Sedalia, and you’ll be able to visit the Conservation building for live animal exhibits and demos. They will also be celebrating Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday in the conservation building from 10 am to 2 pm, and free vision screenings will be offered in the senior lounge until 6 pm. Thursday was Mizzou day, and UM System President Dr. Mun Choi spoke at the fairgrounds. Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that last night’s Foreigner concert went well and that students from Sedalia Smith-Cotton’s choir were on stage with the band last night. Director Chinn also says the drone show with fireworks was very popular last night, adding they’ll do that again tonight and tomorrow night. Director Chinn emphasizes the importance of safety at the fair, saying the Missouri State Highway Patrol is a huge partner with the fair. She also says there is added security at the state fair’s campgrounds and at the grandstand. Director Chinn tells listeners that next Thursday’s governor’s ham breakfast is almost sold-out, adding that there will be big groundbreaking ceremony after the breakfast for the state fair’s new arena. Director Chinn is inviting you to join Governor Parson next Thursday at 10 am for the groundbreaking for the new arena, which will be an enclosed facility that’s climate-controlled. She also says they will be able to hold events year-round at the facility: