(AUDIO): Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri’s lieutenant governor and the House Democratic leader will face off in November’s gubernatorial election. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe captured 39 percent of the vote in a bruising nine-way GOP primary Tuesday, getting more than 274,000 votes. State Sen. William Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) finished second in the GOP gubernatorial primary, getting 227,000 votes. Kehoe served as Missouri Senate Majority leader from a Jefferson City-area district before being appointed lieutenant governor by Governor Parson in 2018. Kehoe won a full four-year term in 2020. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) received almost 189,000 votes on Tuesday, getting 50 percent of the vote in a five-way Democratic primary. She beat Springfield businessman Mike Hamra, who captured 119,000 votes. Leader Quade was first elected in 2016 and is finishing her fourth and final term in the House, due to term limits. She represents Springfield, which has traditionally been a Republican area. She has helped Democrats win seats in the Missouri House, which has a GOP supermajority. Libertarian nominee Bill Slantz is also on your November ballot. Lt. Governor Kehoe joined us live this morning on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that a working kid from north St. Louis has just captured the GOP nomination for Missouri governor. Kehoe tells listeners that the Missouri Republican Party is more hooked to working men and women than ever before. He also credits his volunteers for his primary win, along with support from Missouri’s commodity groups like Farm Bureau, as well as support from police officers and firefighters: