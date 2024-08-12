(AUDIO): “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Elected officials and candidates from both major political parties will be at Thursday’s Missouri state fair ham breakfast in Sedalia, which is almost sold-out. “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri’. We discussed numerous races, including Missouri’s November U-S Senate race between U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R) and Democratic challenger Lucas Kunce. We also discussed the gubernatorial race between Republican nominee Mike Kehoe, Missouri’s lieutenant governor, and Springfield’s Crystal Quade, the Missouri House Minority Leader. Mr. Faughn tells listeners that Mr. Kunce, who is from Jefferson City, will make the race interesting and will be able to raise money. However, Faughn predicts Senator Hawley will be re-elected. Mr. Faughn also believes Mr. Kehoe will be elected governor in November; however, he says Leader Quade could win and that she’s a future star in the Democratic Party. Leader Quade is finishing her eighth and final year in the Missouri House due to term limits. She grew up in rural Webster County. Her mother was a waitress and her father worked in a factory. Scott says while Crystal Quade may not win in November, she will get more votes than 2020 Democratic nominee Nicole Galloway and could help Democrats retain two seats in the Kansas City area, the 11th and 17th. Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) is term-limited out. State Rep. Robert Sauls (D-Independence) faces Republican Joe Nicola in November. In the 17th, State Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City) faces former State Rep. Jerry Nolte (R-Gladstone) is the race to replace term-limited State Sen. Lauren Arthur (D-Kansas City). Mr. Faughn also says that if Quade loses in November, she’s in a good position to run to replace term-limited State Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) in the Missouri Senate. Faughn also praises Lt. Governor Kehoe, telling listeners that the closing ad was excellent and that Kehoe projected strength throughout the campaign. Mr. Faughn also complained about voters who “whine”, during the interview;