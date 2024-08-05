(AUDIO: “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn discusses August primary on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Boone County’s clerk is forecasting a 25 to 30 percent voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election. Absentee voting continues to be strong countywide. Clerk Brianna Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that they had a high of 320 registered voters cast absentee ballots on Friday. She says 148 voters cast absentee ballots on Saturday at the Roger Wilson Boone County Government Center in downtown Columbia, while 156 voters cast ballots at the Ashland library on Saturday. Another 43 voted absentee in Centralia on Saturday. Voters statewide will be selecting nominees in the Democratic and Republican primaries for the November general election tomorrow. “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” and discussed numerous races, including the hotly-contested Missouri GOP gubernatorial primary. Polls show a close race between Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, with State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) close behind. Mr. Faughn says Senator Eigel would benefit from a low voter turnout, saying his supporters “would crawl over broken glass” to vote for him. Faughn also predicts that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will defeat primary challenger Will Scharf tomorrow. Scott also discussed several other key races. Polls open statewide on Tuesday at 6 am and and close at 7 pm. We’ll have live election night coverage tomorrow night starting at 7 on 939 the Eagle: