(AUDIO): State Treasurer Vivek Malek appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek won Missouri’s GOP primary for treasurer last week, capturing 42 percent of the vote in a six-way GOP primary. Governor Mike Parson (R) appointed Mr. Malek to the post in January 2023, and Malek hopes to win a full four-year term in November. He’ll face Democrat Mark Osmack in November. Mr. Osmack is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan. Treasurer Malek joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he will be at Thursday’s state fair ham breakfast in Sedalia. More than 1,000 people will pack the fairgrounds for the breakfast, and many are farmers and ranchers. Malek tells listeners that the popular MOBUCK$ program has been good for agriculture, including during the drought. He’s also touting his office’s unclaimed property division, saying he broke the previous record for amount of money returned to Missourians last year with $57-million. He expects to break the record again this year. Treasurer Malek also discussed illegal immigration and school choice during the live interview: