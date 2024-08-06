Cole County Assessor faces a challenge today

A former Cole County real estate appraiser wants the County Assessor’s job. Tim Theroff appreciates his endorsement by the local realtors group .. something the incumbent Chris Estes thinks could be a conflict of interest …

Theroff spent 25 – years as an appraiser. He current runs Riverview Cemetery.

Cole County Assessor Chris Estes faces a challenge on this Election Day. Estes admits that he’s bumped heads with County Commissioners over everything from better staff salaries to disagreements with the State Tax Commission..

Estes has been the Assessor for 16 – years.