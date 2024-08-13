Columbia man sustains moderate injuries in I-70 crash near Kingdom City

Missouri state troopers say a Columbia man suffered moderate injuries in this morning’s collision with a tractor trailer on I-70 near Kingdom City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 22-year-old Ndayambaje Ndori was traveling eastbound on I-70 when he tried to overtake a tractor trailer driven by a Maryland trucker. Troopers say Ndori lost control of his vehicle and struck the tractor trailer’s towed unit. Ndori sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. The 59-year-old truck driver wasn’t hurt, according to the Patrol’s report.

The crash happened at I-70’s 144 mile marker.