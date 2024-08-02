Downtown Jefferson City’s popular Piccadilly event has a pink theme this year

You’ll notice a few hundred people wearing pink Saturday evening in downtown Jefferson City, in the streets near the Governor’s Mansion.

Piccadilly is the largest fundraiser of the year for Downtown Jefferson City, Inc. They’re planning a picnic dinner with food and drink from local restaurants, along with an auction and live music.

Piccadilly raises tens of thousands of dollars each year to help Downtown Jefferson City Inc. beautify the community with hanging baskets and potted plants and recruit events that draws crowds downtown. Committee chairman Mark Leesman of Hawthorn Bank tells 939 the Eagle that tomorrow evening’s event begins at 7 pm, with a raffle at 8.

They’re still looking for sponsors for tables and auction items.