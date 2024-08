Governor Parson admits getting THC gummies off the shelves could take a while

Those THC gummies will stay on the convenience store shelves a little longer. Governor Parson asked the Secretary of State to sign off on an emergency order to pull the products to keep them away from kids. But Jay Ashcroft told Parson ‘no’ …

The hemp – based gummies look just like non – intoxicating candies. Ashcroft contends the Governor’s office did not make the case for the rule.