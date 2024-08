PARSON – MCKENNA #1 12-13 AUG 2024 JJM

The Director of Mo-Dot picked a busy time to step down from the job. Patrick McKenna announced last week he’d be leaving the position he’s held for nearly ten years. Governor Mike Parson is already focused on finding the next director …

McKenna tangled with state officials during his term. He sued the Office of Administration for not supporting his $60 – million pay raise plan for the agency.