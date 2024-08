A Jefferson City bank robber was sentenced to 16 years in prison this week. Tre Jospeh Conner was convicted by a jury in February. He will serve the time without parole. Prosecutors say he entered the River Region Credit Union on West Truman Blvd. in January of 2023 wearing all black clothing, black gloves and a black ski mask, brandishing a 9mm semi-automatic. Prosecutors say he jumped over the counter and demanded to be taken to the vault. He made off with $112,000 that has not been recovered.