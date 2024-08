A Sunrise Beach woman who admits to stealing nearly $3 million from her employer is sentenced to almost 20 years in prison.

47 – year old Danielle Thomas pleaded guilty to stealing and forgery. She received a 17 year term.

She was accused of stealing millions from Hydro Systems, Inc. and overpaying herself close to $200,000 in wages.

She was accused of spending the money on a BMW, a Shelby Mustang, boats and other high ticket items.