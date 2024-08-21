Update ** Man wanted in case named – Linn schools are closed after a police chase

The schools in Linn are closed today after a police chase on Tuesday. Osage County deputies got involved in the pursuit that started in Franklin County and led into Gasconade and Osage Counties. The driver crashed the car at the intersection of Highway 50 and 89 in Linn. Two women were arrested but a man is still being sought. The Sheriff’s department says you should keep your doors and cars locked.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is Zachery Wheeler, of Washington Missouri. He’s white 5’5” — 150 pounds. He was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.