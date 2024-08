Manhunt is over in Linn with arrest

A man who led law officers on a multi county chase was arrested on Wednesday in Linn.

A K-9 team tracked Zachary Wheeler to a quarry near Highway 50 where he was arrested.

The schools in Linn were closed Wednesday after the police chase on Tuesday. The driver crashed the car at the intersection of Highway 50 and 89 in Linn.

Two women in the vehicle were arrested. They’re identified as Tavia Krueger and Ashley Lund.