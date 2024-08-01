Missouri legislative candidate John Martin appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Residents in Boone County’s 44th legislative district will have a new state representative in January. State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) is term-limited and is running for Boone County commissioner. Two Republicans and Columbia Democrat Dave Raithel are seeking her seat. Ashland’s Bryce Beal and Columbia’s John Martin are facing off in Tuesday’s GOP primary. The district includes Ashland, Hartsburg, Centralia, Hallsville and the area near Lake of the Woods. Mr. Martin, who owns Pro Pumping and Hydrojetting, joined us live in-studio on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” He says voters in the district are concerned about inflation and that he wants to reduce taxes and help the working-class. Mr. Martin tells listeners his three priorities for the state budget involve transportation (roads and bridges), education and law enforcement. He says they must be protected. Mr. Martin says other state programs will need to be cut, saying he supports limited government. He also says voters have thanked him for running a positive campaign. Mr. Beal is an assistant attorney general in the litigation division: