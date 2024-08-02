Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe discusses governor’s race, rural Missouri and I-70 on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Nine Republicans are seeking Missouri’s GOP gubernatorial nomination on Tuesday. Incumbent Governor Mike Parson (R) isn’t seeking re-election. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed three GOP candidates: Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring). Lt. Governor Kehoe joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” Senator Eigel blasted Mr. Kehoe this week on 939 the Eagle, describing him as a “liberal Democrat” and that nothing would change that fact. Lt. Governor Kehoe responded this morning on 939 the Eagle, telling listeners that Senator Eigel is desperate and that he hasn’t accomplished anything in the Missouri Senate. Mr. Kehoe is campaigning today and this weekend in rural Missouri’s Stockton, Harrisonville and St. Joseph and will be in Blue Springs as well. Rural Missouri once was a Democratic stronghold with leaders like U.S. Reps. Jerry Litton (D-Chillicothe), Harold Volkmer (D-Hannibal) and Ike Skelton (D-Lexington). They’ve also passed away. Republicans have dominated in recent years. Mr. Kehoe tells listeners that the Democratic Party left the people in rural Missouri and that Republicans are the party of working families. He’s optimistic about Tuesday’s primary and also has the support of Governor Parson. Mr. Kehoe also discussed the importance of Missouri’s $2.8 billion project to expand and rebuild I-70 between Wentzville and Blue Springs: