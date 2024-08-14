Missourians to vote on abortion, minimum wage and sports betting measures this fall

You’ll be casting ballots in November in Missouri on three initiative petitions: one regarding abortion, one raising the minimum wage and one legalizing sports wagering.

Missouri secretary of state Jay Ashcroft (R) says the three measures obtained enough signatures of registered voters in six of Missouri’s eight congressional districts.

A group known as Missourians for Constitutional Freedom praises the abortion ballot measure, saying it’s a major step forward for their campaign and for Missourians who want to end what the group describes as Missouri’s cruel abortion ban. Missouri Right to Life disagrees, saying that if Amendment Three is approved by voters, it will allow abortion during all nine months of pregnancy.

The sports wagering measure has been pushed by Missouri’s professional sports teams. Bills legalizing sports wagering in the Missouri Legislature had bipartisan support for several years, but died due to disagreements between legislators over slot machines. Sports wagering has not been a partisan issue at the Capitol in Jefferson City.

You’ll also be voting on a measure to raise Missouri’s minimum wage and allow workers to earn paid sick time. It’s being pushed by the group Missouri Business for a Healthy Economy, which says raising the minimum wage and paid sick days are good for business and for the economy. If approved by voters in November, Missouri’s minimum wage would increase from $12.30 an hour to $13.75 in 2025 and to $15 an hour in 2026, followed by annual cost of living adjustments. It would also enable employees to earn one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours worked. Supporters include Columbia’s Leigh Lockhart, who owns Main Squeeze smoothie shop. Lockhart says Missouri needs a wage floor that allows working people to make ends meet so they can support themselves and their families. Opponents include NFIB Missouri leader Brad Jones, who predicts it will increase unemployment. Mr. Jones says the minimum wage was never meant to be a living wage.

All three ballot measures require a simple majority for passage.