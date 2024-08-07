Missouri’s Kehoe, Quade and Slantz win gubernatorial nominations

Missouri’s lieutenant governor and the House Democratic leader will face off in November’s gubernatorial election. They are both familiar names at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe captured 39 percent of the vote in a bruising nine-way GOP primary Tuesday, getting more than 274,000 votes. State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) finished second in the GOP gubernatorial primary, getting 227,000 votes. Kehoe served as Missouri Senate Majority leader before being appointed lieutenant governor by Governor Parson in 2018. Kehoe won a full term in 2020.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade received almost 189,000 votes on Tuesday, getting 50 percent of the vote in a five-way Democratic primary. She beat Springfield businessman Mike Hamra, who captured 119,000 votes. Leader Quade was first elected in 2016 and is finishing her fourth and final term in the House, due to term limits. She represents Springfield, which has traditionally been a Republican area.

Libertarian nominee Bill Slantz will also appear on your November ballot.