Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium is transitioning to a cashless venue

Mizzou Tiger football fans heading to Faurot Field in Columbia tonight will need to bring their credit card or cards, if they want to get food at the concession stands.

Mizzou Tiger football fans enjoy Faurot Field in Columbia (photo courtesy of mutigers.com website)

Mizzou officials say Memorial Stadium is transitioning to a cashless venue. University officials encourage you to plan accordingly tonight (Thursday) and throughout the season, as credit cards will be the only form of payment accepted at Faurot Field concession stands.

Tiger fans who need to exchange cash for concession vouchers can do so at Guest Services at sections 109/110 on the east side of Faurot and sections 117/118 on the west side.

Tonight’s opener will also be the official debut of Memorial Stadium’s expanded North videoboard, which is 50 percent larger than its predecessor. Mizzou officials say Tiger fans will enjoy a richer audio experience throughout the stadium, thanks to sound system improvements.