NWS: Mid-Missouri faces a small tornado threat tonight

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says Columbia, Jefferson City and much of the 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area could see severe weather this evening, into the overnight hours.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Fred Glass tells 939 the Eagle that the timeframe for Columbia and mid-Missouri would be between 9 tonight and 1 am. Mr. Glass says winds of up to 70 miles per hour are possible, along with hail. He also says there is a small tornado threat. The bigger threat is areas just south of Jefferson City.

