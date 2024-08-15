NWS says mid-Missouri could see two rounds of severe weather today

Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland and the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area could see two rounds of severe weather today.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Lydia JaJa says the threat from the first round will continue until about 8 am in mid-Missouri. Ms. Jaja says damaging winds and hail are the primary threat this morning. The NWS’s Lydia JaJa tells 939 the Eagle that a second round of severe weather is possible in Columbia and mid-Missouri tonight between 8 and midnight. She says 70 mile-per-hour winds and damaging hail are possible tonight, along with the possibility of a tornado.

