Ribbon cutting set for MU Health Care’s new urgent care in Jefferson City

You’ll have an opportunity to meet physicians and tour MU Health Care’s new Jefferson City urgent care on West Truman next week.

Columbia-based MU Health Care plans a community celebration and ribbon-cutting for the new facility on Friday August 23 from 1-3 pm.

The multi-million dollar urgent care is located on busy West Truman, next to the Fairfield Inn. It opened to patients in late May and has more space and new services like imaging and lab draw. The new facility is open seven days a week from 7:30 am until 7 pm to serve patients on a walk-in basis.