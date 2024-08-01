“Southern Living” names central Missouri town as a top affordable small town to live in

The mid-Missouri town of Fulton has been named as one of the 15 best affordable small towns to live in by “Southern Living” magazine.

Fulton, which has about 13,000 residents, has two colleges and universities: Westminster and William Woods. It’s also home to the National Churchill Museum. Several U-S presidents and vice presidents have spoken there over the years, including Gerald Ford (R) and Hubert Humphrey (D). “Southern Living” magazine praises the town’s Brick district downtown, saying it has a thriving restaurant scene and nightlife and hosts community festivals.

Fulton director of administration Courtney Doyle praises the recognition in “Southern Living”, saying the acknowledgement “reflects the hard work and dedication of our community in making Fulton a welcoming, affordable and vibrant place to live.”

Fulton placed eighth on the magazine’s list: the top two spots went to Fayetteville, Arkansas and Fort Myers, Florida.