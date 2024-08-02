State Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) discusses 2024 campaign, Medicaid expansion and veterans homes on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Six candidates, including two state senators, are seeking Missouri’s GOP nomination for lieutenant governor. The six are, in ballot order, State Sen. Holly Rehder (R-Scott City), Dave Wasinger of Des Peres, State Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield), Paul Berry III of Maryland Heights, Tim Baker Robertsville and Matthew Porter of St. Charles. Mr. Hough, the powerful chairman of the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee, joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. He’s been campaigning heavily in rural Missouri and in St. Louis, Kansas City and mid-Missouri. Senator Hough tells listeners that everyone matters in this state, and that he’s worked as Appropriations chair to focus on investments for the entire state, not just his district in southwest Missouri. Senator Hough says he feels good about Tuesday’s primary. He also responded to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s worry that a state veterans home could close unless the Legislature appropriates $30-million to $50-million in funding. Senator Hough tells listeners that the Legislature appropriated $40-million for veterans homes last year. He also discussed criticism from some conservatives that he voted for Medicaid expansion. 53 percent of Missouri voters cast ballots for Medicaid expansion in August 2020; however, it failed in 107 of Missouri’s 114 counties. One of the counties that voted for Medicaid expansion is Hough’s home county of Greene. He defends his Medicaid expansion vote, noting it passed statewide and by voters in his county. The opposition to Medicaid expansion has primarily come from rural GOP lawmakers who represent rural counties that voted against the measure. They say Missouri cannot afford Medicaid expansion. Senator Hough also discussed the importance of I-70’s expansion statewide, during the live interview: