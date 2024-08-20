The Governor’s picks advance on

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is doing a victory lap after the primary election. He says no other Governor in recent years has appointed so many office holders who won their races to go on to the next level …

Eric Schmitt is the junior US senator from Missouri. Vivek Malek won the GOP nod for State Treasurer, while Scott Fitzpatrick won election as the Auditor in 2022. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe is the Republican Governor candidate and Andrew Bailey is on the general election ballot as Attorney General.