Trivia Night Benefitting Children’s Miracle Network

Gather your friends for a fun night of Trivia as we raise money for the kids of MU Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network!

When: Friday, September 13th

Where: Knights of Columbus Hall in Columbia (2525 N Stadium Blvd, Columbia, MO 65202)

Time: Doors @ 5:30p, Trivia @ 6:00p

Cost: $200 for a table of 8 TABLES ARE LIMITED, RESERVE YOURS NOW

Bring whatever snacks you and your team would like as brain fuel! We’ll have Bud Light, Busch Light, Michelob Ultra, and Carbliss Cocktails available on-site thanks to Scheppers Distributing.

All of the proceeds will stay local and go to support MU Children’s Hospital and The Children’s Miracle Network.

