Truck driver seriously injured in I-70 rollover crash in Cooper County

The passing lanes of I-70 at the 112 mile marker in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County have reopened, after last night’s horrific crash involving a tractor trailer that overturned.

Wednesday night’s crash on I-70 at the 112 mile marker caused backups on I-70 (photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F Twitter)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says the truck driver, 62-year-old Christopher Wanager, was traveling westbound on I-70 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a median cable barrier and then went into the passing lane of eastbound I-70. The Patrol says Wanager’s tractor trailer then traveled back into the median and struck the median cable barrier for the second time and overturned.

Our news partner KMIZ was on-scene and reports the truck driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says Wanager suffered serious injuries and was transported to Columbia’s University Hospital.