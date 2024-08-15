UPDATE: Missouri state fair’s ham breakfast is a sellout

Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn confirms this morning’s governor’s ham breakfast at the state fair in Sedalia is a sellout. More than 1,000 tickets have been sold for the breakfast, which gets underway at about 7:20 am.

Director Chinn tells 939 the Eagle that Jackson’s event center and catering in Marshall is preparing the meal. It’s Governor Mike Parson’s final ham breakfast as governor, and there will be many state lawmakers and candidates in both parties at the breakfast. Director Chinn is also inviting you to this morning’s groundbreaking ceremony for the state fair’s new indoor arena:

“It’s going to be an enclosed facility, it’s going to be climate controlled. We’re going to be able to host events there year-round. We are very excited about that,” Director Chinn tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”.

Director Chinn says State Rep. Brad Pollitt (R-Sedalia), State Sen. Rusty Black (R-Chillicothe) and State Sen. Sandy Crawford (R-Buffalo) are just a few of the lawmakers who will be attending the groundbreaking ceremony. It will take place at 10 am, following the ham breakfast. State fair director Jason Moore and Office of Administration (OA) commissioner Ken Zellers will join Governor Parson and Director Chinn at the groundbreaking. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe will be there as well.

Director Chinn has invited Missouri’s congressional delegation in both parties as well. She notes it’s been decades since a new arena has been built on the Missouri state fairgrounds.