Urgent call for applications issued by Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF) officials

Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF) officials are putting out an urgent call for veterans interested in flying to Washington on an honor flight to submit applications as soon as possible.

The CMHF board says veteran applications will only be accepted through September 1, which is less than a month away. Honor flights provide a day of gratitude, celebration and healing for all deserving veterans.

The CMHF’s board emphasis is on compelling veterans who have not applied to do so now, because a finite number of honor flights will be scheduled with CMHF. The organization says applications received after September 1 will be returned to the sender with a list of other Missouri Honor Flight chapters that may accommodate the application.

Central Missouri Honor Flight president Mary Paulsell says this has been an incredibly challenging decision for the board. She notes that through the generosity and support of mid-Missouri, they’ve been able to operate the all-volunteer organization for 15 years with no overhead. CMHF has flown more than 5,500 veterans to Washington to reflect at their memorials.

The Central Missouri Honor Flight radiothon with 939 the Eagle and Zimmer Communications in June 2023 raised almost $127,000. CMHF thanks the community for its generosity.