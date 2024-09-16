A proposal for a JCMO conference center could be ready by November

IF you build it .. WILL they come?” That’s the question that’s been asked for years as Jefferson City seems to be finally zeroing in on building a real conference center. Mayor Ron Fitzwater knows the hunt for a dedicated center actually started back in the 1980’s

Jefferson City is now working with a Texas developer to build a hotel and convention center complex on a half – block lot on Capitol Avenue just up the street from the Governor’s Mansion.

The Mayor says they hope to have design work and the cost structure ready for the public by November 1st.